Kalu To Assist Abia SMEs With N1bn

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has announced plans to stimulate economic development in Abia State through a ₦1 billion support package for 2,000 Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

He disclosed this on Monday at a Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) meeting in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, where he also distributed trailer loads of rice, other food items, and ₦100 million in cash to over 100 churches, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and various support groups.

Kalu explained that the initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Partners programme aimed at empowering residents across the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the programme will partner with the Bank of Industry (BoI), Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and the Nigeria Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) to match the ₦1 billion fund.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised that Abia State is an enterprising state with a large population of traders and business owners, noting that the initiative is designed to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

He directed the Director-General of the Benjamin Kalu Movement (BKM), Pastor Emma Trumps Eke, to ensure that 2,000 viable businesses across the state are identified and properly structured for the empowerment programme.

“A few months ago, about six months ago, we gave about ₦500 million to this programme. We have been distributing from time to time. Today again, to support the party and its structures, we are giving ₦100 million,” Kalu said.

“Between now and February, we want to identify 2,000 small and medium-scale businesses across all local government areas of Abia State. Sometime in February, we will gather again for empowerment.

“Today is not for empowerment. Today is to share food and eat rice together. Empowerment will take place in the first quarter of the coming year. Each selected business will receive about ₦500,000 initially.

“Participants should collect the application forms from the Renewed Hope Office on Ojike Lane, Umuahia, and return them within 30 days. We are partnering with the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, SMEDAN, CREDICORP, and others to match our ₦1 billion fund, which could increase the total support available.”

Kalu added that Abia’s strong entrepreneurial culture positions the state to maximise the impact of the programme.

Giving an account of his legislative stewardship, the Deputy Speaker disclosed that he has sponsored 127 bills in the last two years and delivered over 50 people-oriented constituency projects across the 13 electoral wards in Bende Federal Constituency.

“In two years, I have sponsored 127 bills at the National Assembly, spanning governance, inclusion, infrastructure, security, and economic reforms.

“Some, like the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Act, have progressed from proposal to institution, while other reform-driven bills continue to shape national debate and policy direction. These efforts reflect a legislative agenda focused on real needs, not abstract ideas,” he said.