Kalu Tasks Nigerian Students On Reading Culture

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has tasked Nigerian students to rekindle the reading culture, stressing that it’s key to understanding the world and finding innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Kalu gave the advice while delivering his speech as a special guest of honour at a Young Leadership Clinic event, for School Prefects from Senior Secondary Schools across FCT, held on Thursday at Social Science Lecture Theatre, University of Abuja.

He emphasised that imbibing reading culture opens up a world of knowledge, broadens horizons, and empowers the students with wisdom.

The deputy speaker who spoke on the theme, “Demands of Leadership” was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Toby Okechukwu.

He made reference to great leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and Obafemi Awolowo, who shaped the nation’s history, through their commitment to education and passion for reading.

Kalu recalled that his foray into leadership began as a school prefect during his secondary school years, where his sense of responsibility and dedication shone brightly.

He said leadership demands a profound understanding of the complex world, empathy for the challenges faced by fellow citizens, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the society.

The deputy speaker while advising the students to remember that knowledge is a powerful tool, added that tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it.

He said, “I stand before you today, humbled and deeply honoured by the invitation to join you as a Special Guest at this momentous event, the Young Leadership Clinic. First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for this invaluable opportunity to share in the collective vision of nurturing and shaping the leaders of the future. The theme of this clinic, “Demands of Leadership,” resonates deeply with the fundamental values and principles that we, as a nation, hold dear.

“As we gather in the hallowed halls of the University of Abuja, today, we are in the presence of future leaders, young individuals who bear the great responsibility of steering the course of our nation forward. As School Prefects from Senior Secondary Schools across FCT, Abuja, you are at the forefront of this new era.

“Leadership is not a mere title, nor is it merely about power or authority; it is about courage, responsibility, and service. In a world where social media and technology often take centre stage, I implore you to inculcate the habit of reading. It’s the key to understanding the world and finding innovative solutions to the challenges we face. So, which books have you read?

“The late Malcolm X once said, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” I wholeheartedly share this belief. Education is not limited to the classroom; it’s a lifelong journey of discovery. It’s about being curious, asking questions, and seeking answers”