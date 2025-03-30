Kalu Sympathises With Victims Of Onitsha Fire Incident

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed sympathy for the victims who lost their valuables in the fire that occurred at Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

According to reports, the fire broke out in one of the market’s buildings and quickly spread to a nearby structure in the State’s commercial hub.

In a message to the affected traders and property owners, Kalu urged relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident to determine its cause and prevent future occurrences.

He commended the fire service agency and individuals who worked tirelessly to extinguish the inferno.

He also urged Traders and residents to adhere to safety regulations and precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Expressing relief that no lives were lost, the Deputy Speaker called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide relief materials to the victims to cushion the impact of the incident.

