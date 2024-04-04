Kalu Sympathises With Traders Over Umunneochi Fire Incident

On the 2nd day of April, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor, Kalu, represented by his senior legislative aide, Victor Etie, together with the OUK Movement Chairman, Umunneochi, Mr Basil Offor and the APC chairman Umunneochi, Prince Ugochukwu Ezekwesiri paid a visit to the market, where they met with the leaders of the market, namely Ichie Charles A Okara, the market chairman, Prince Uchenna Ezekwesiri, the market secretary, Chief Chika Alago, the treasurer, Mr Odoabuchi Madu, the PRO and Ichie Kenneth U Ajala, the financial secretary of the market.

The senator sympathized and condoled with the victims of the fire in the market, urging them to never lose hope but rather keep hope alive as he who has life has everything, while also assuring them of his support and aid at these trying times in their lives.

The market leaders through the chairman, Ichie Charles A Okpara, thanked the senator for identifying with them at this time when they needed it most, recalling that the senator has always been part of them, he also pleaded with the senator to assist them in any way he can just as he has always done in the past. It is noteworthy to state that the timber market serves majority of Umunneochi before the fire incident.