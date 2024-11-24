Kalu, Sununu call for Support for Orphans, Widows

Share

Former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Minister of State of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Tanko Sununu have called for support for orphans.

They made the appeal on the occasion of the annual World Orphans Day and Fund raising for the Chadash Empowerment Foundation in Abuja.

Chadash is a non-governmental organisation founded by Temitope, the wife of the lawmaker representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, to attend to the plights of orphans and widows after she survived a near-death experience in 2018.

Kalu also shared his sentiment, saying he travelled to Abuja to honour her philanthropy and exemplary gesture.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Senator Adeola and his wife for what they are doing. This is the first time that I am coming out to the Federal Capital Territory since the 10th Senate.

“I came because she has done exactly what God said we should be doing. She is leading the way for the less privileged. On behalf of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, I would like to make a donation of N10m to support what she is doing.”

Sununu also applauded the humanitarian initiative, which he said couldn’t have come at a better time.

According to the minister, the task of providing for the vulnerable in society is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the show of love and donations she received, Adeola explained that she made a vow to use his foundation to improve the lives and welfare of all marginalised groups through vocational training, provision of quality nutrition and sustainable means of livelihood.

“Each of these children carries a story of loss, resilience, and unyielding hope. They are witness to life’s harsh reality and also embolden the strength of our human spirit. Imagine for a moment the child who wakes up every day without the comforting presence of a parent or navigates the world with no one to really love.

“Yet in their eyes, you can see a flicker of hope. Every orphan deserves a chance to laugh, learn, grow, and be happy. We need to change the narrative. We are all encouraged to change our attitude towards orphans in the society.

“As of recently, Nigeria has around 18 million orphans due to poverty, banditry, communal clashes, and other unforeseen circumstances. Don’t let us make these children statistics. Let us help them grow to fulfil their future,” he pleaded.

Share

Please follow and like us: