Kalu Seeks Support For S’East Devt Commission

…Says peace urgently needed in region

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for support for his bill, seeking the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

He also said that peace is necessary for the progress, growth and development of the Southeast region of the country.

Kalu stated this on Tuesday when he received in his office, a delegation from the National Burial Committee of the late Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former governor of Anambra State, who died on December 14, 2023, at the age of 85.

He expressed optimism that the bill, which recently passed through the first, second and third reading at the House of Representatives will also pass in the Senate for onward transmission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his assent, Kalu also called for support from Nigerians.

He noted that when it becomes law, reconstruction will commence in Southeast and funds from the federal government allocated to the commission will be well utilised for the purposes of rebuilding post-war reconstruction that has not been attended to over fifty years.

He lamented the rising insecurity in the southeast, stressing that peace is the only way to make progress and industrialise the region.

Reeling out plans to achieve much-needed peace and progress, Kalu recalled the flag off of the Peace in South East Project, an initiative and a non-political movement that employs the non-kinetic approach to resolve the problems in the southeast.

He expressed sadness on the demise of the late Okwadike while assuring the delegation of his support and that of his colleagues in the National Assembly to ensure that he’s honoured and given a befitting burial.

Kalu said, “In recent times the South East has come into the public domain for the wrong reasons. I say wrong reason because Igbo people have what they are known for, anything outside that is a wrong reason, identity. We are proud, courageous people not confused about our identity we know who we are.

“We build, we don’t destroy, give birth, we don’t slaughter children, we don’t kill our mothers, we don’t kill our brothers, we don’t sacrifice our fathers that was not what our forefathers bequeathed to us. Peace is the only way to make progress and industrialise.

“You may recall 29th of December we flagged off Peace in South East Project, a non-political movement using the non-kinetic approach to the resolution of our problems in the southeast because we are tired of using the sounds of guns and barrels to slaughter South Eastern sons, which has not giving us a lasting solution.

“The Southeast Development Commission passed the first reading second reading and third reading. A great feat, that didn’t survive the 7th assembly, 8th assembly and ninth assembly. It’s a thing of hope that through that particular platform, reconstruction will commence in the Southeast. And I’m sure we cross this bridge, destination, the harmony, and socio-economic integration of the southeast will be achieved.

“The infrastructure that will stimulate the economy of the region will come out, if these were not the dreams of our forefathers and the recent general, I wonder what it is. I know dreams do come to pass, big visions are made missions.

“It’s really sad and painful that a few months ago, we lost our dear brother and Elder Statesman. Although it’s difficult to come to terms with his passing, we are grateful for the time he spent on earth and the legacy he left behind. Okwadike’s story demonstrates the limitless success that determination and work ethics can achieve, even in the face of the harshest circumstances. He was a man who never let his earlier circumstances in life dictate his eventual status.

Earlier, the delegation led by its Chairman, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo congratulated Kalu on his emergence as Deputy Speaker, saying that he’s a sagacious and intelligent leader who has discharged his responsibility creditably.

Soliciting his support for the upcoming burial of the Elder Statesman, Nwodo said, “We felt that the first duty of this National Burial Committee will be to pay a courtesy visit. Not only because you deserve it as our political leader, but because you’re leading us well. We wish to brief you about the plans we are making to honor our late colleague and friend, Elder statesman, Okwadike Igboukwu, His Excellency Chukwuemeka Ezeife.