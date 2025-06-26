Kalu Seeks Stronger Ties Under Samoa Agreement

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for enhanced cooperation between the European Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) under the framework of the Samoa Agreement.

Speaking during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, with Dr. Djamila Chikhi, Desk Officer in the Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific Unit of the European Parliament, Kalu, who also leads the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of PAP, emphasized the importance of improving the operational effectiveness of the EU–PAP partnership to ensure impactful collaborations that promote sustainable development, democracy, and peace.

Kalu noted that while the formal plenary sessions of the Africa-EU Parliamentary Assembly remain important, the real substance of parliamentary cooperation lies at the committee level.

He proposed a structured and regular dialogue between the PAP’s Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs and the relevant committees of the European Parliament, including those on economic and monetary affairs, development, and foreign affairs.

He suggested that this engagement could include joint thematic workshops, fact-finding missions, and better coordination of information.

He stressed the need to improve communication between the secretariats of both parliaments, recommending the establishment of direct and consistent communication channels to align agendas, share preparatory documents, and coordinate follow-up actions. Kalu also requested procedural advice on how to propose and organize joint committee hearings or workshops that would influence EU policy outcomes.

Regarding the Samoa Agreement, Kalu sought guidance on how to effectively navigate the new framework to maximize its impact on Africa–EU parliamentary cooperation. The Samoa Agreement, signed on November 15, 2023, is a new partnership between the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, replacing the Cotonou Agreement. It focuses on areas such as human rights, democracy, governance, peace and security, social development, economic growth, environmental sustainability, climate change, migration, and mobility.

Kalu reaffirmed the commitment of the Pan-African Parliament to building a robust, effective, and action-oriented partnership with the European Parliament. He emphasized that by strengthening operational links between the secretariats, both institutions can enhance the impact of their joint initiatives.

He expressed appreciation to Dr. Chikhi for her role in facilitating cooperation and underscored the importance of continuing dialogue to realize the shared goals outlined in the Samoa Agreement.