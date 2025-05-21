Kalu Seeks Partnership With Mexico To Boost Bilateral Trade

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has called for partnership with the Mexican government to strengthen the trade relationship between both countries, saying that it has the potential for immense growth.

Kalu stated this when he received the delegation led by the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda in his office at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria and Mexico share not only a commitment to democratic values but also a vision of progress that benefits the citizens in both countries.

The deputy speaker made reference to a recent data, which shows that Nigeria’s trade with Mexico stood at approximately $500 million in 2022, expressing optimism that there is ample room for growth.

He opined that both countries should consider trade missions to showcase available opportunities, and exchange programs like trade fairs.

He added that the government is committed to discussions, policies, partnerships that will bolster economic ties, reduce barriers to trade, and create new avenues for investments that will enhance prosperity for both nations.

Kalu said, “On behalf of the leadership and members of the People’s House – the House of Representatives, I bring you warm compliments. We acknowledge your presence here as proof of the friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Mexico and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The bonds of friendship between our countries are strengthened by our shared interests in areas such as trade, education, and cultural exchange.

“In recent years, Nigeria has made significant strides in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, and infrastructure. For instance, Nigeria’s agricultural sector has grown, with a contribution of approximately 21% to our GDP, reflecting our commitment to food security and sustainable practices.

“We believe there are tremendous opportunities for collaboration with Mexico, particularly in agriculture, where we can learn from each other’s experiences to enhance food security. Additionally, the exchange of knowledge and technology in the fields of renewable energy and innovation can pave the way for mutual growth.”

The deputy speaker who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee also sought for their support to Nigeria’s efforts in promoting women’s representation in governance.

He said that as the nation continues its journey towards gender inclusivity, the government is open to learning from Mexico’s experience.

Earlier, Ambassador Miranda told the deputy speaker that they seek to strengthen parliamentary ties with Nigeria, and work on economic, social, gender equality issues.

“Nigeria and Mexico have to be closer. I know that you’re more concentrated in the development of social policies, we will like Nigeria to strengthen parliamentary ties with Mexico. In other to get together in the parliamentary way, work on different issues, economic, social, gender equality and so on,” he said

