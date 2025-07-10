Kalu Seeks Media Support For Constitution Review, Hosts Editors In Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has appealed to media executives to partner with the National Assembly in ensuring the success of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Kalu made the call during a parley with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Abuja on Wednesday night. He described the media as a crucial partner in shaping public discourse and ensuring transparency in governance.

Kalu, who chairs the House Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the Constitution, said the engagement was aimed at fostering dialogue, eliciting feedback, and encouraging wider public participation in the review process.

“The review process is expected to address pressing national challenges such as electoral reforms, devolution of powers, judicial reforms, gender inclusivity, state police, and economic development,” he stated.

He urged the media to amplify the committee’s work and encourage public participation in the zonal public hearings scheduled across the country.

“You are our partners in progress. I urge you to give special attention to the zonal public hearings and also prepare for the national public hearing coming up on July 21. We need your support to ensure that this review process reflects the values and aspirations of Nigerians,” Kalu said.

He also acknowledged receipt of a proposal by the NGE seeking amendments to media-related laws to enhance accountability and transparency. He promised that the committee would critically examine the suggestions.

Highlighting the issues under consideration, Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Mr. Clement Nwankwo, underscored the importance of inclusive reforms particularly increased representation for women in the legislature, review of election litigation timelines, and creation of state police.

Nwankwo noted the underrepresentation of women, pointing out that only 14 women currently serve in the House of Representatives, with one geopolitical zone having no female representation.

“The idea that additional seats for women will increase the cost of governance is not tenable. The impact on cost is minimal,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba, Deputy President of the Guild, Dr. Sebastian Abu, affirmed the media’s readiness to support the constitution review process.

Abu emphasized the need to amend the 1999 Constitution to reflect democratic ideals, noting its military origins.

He urged the National Assembly to forge ahead with the reforms and assured the lawmakers of the media’s commitment to national development.

The event was attended by editors, diplomats, representatives of the European Union, and other stakeholders.