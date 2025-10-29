Kalu Seeks Institutional Collaboration For Judicial Reforms

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to strengthen its collaboration with the legislature in advancing justice reforms and professional standards.

Kalu made the call when he received the delegation from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by the President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The deputy speaker said that the legislative agenda placed the justice sector at the heart of national development, and through motions, bills, and oversight, the 10th House is restoring public confidence in justice delivery.

He said that the ongoing alteration process was designed to be inclusive and evidence-based, noting that the lawmakers actively sought stakeholders’ input on various justice reform bills, geared toward achieving timely justice delivery, expanding court capacity, increasing remuneration, and generally improving public confidence in the judicial system.

Kalu commended the Nigerian Bar Association for its steadfast commitment to justice, nation-building, and the defence of constitutional values.

He said, “It is a privilege to welcome the Nigerian Bar Association to the 10th House of Representatives, which we call the People’s House.

“This visit by the NBA, under the able leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, reaffirms that the House of Representatives and the Bar share a common ancestry in justice, and a common destiny in nation-building.

“As lawyers, we are bound by the conviction that the law is not a mere instrument of order, but the architecture of democracy and justice.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has stood for decades as the vanguard of constitutionalism and the voice of conscience in turbulent times.

“From the dawn of our independence to the present, the NBA has not only defended the law but has defined it, holding power accountable, preserving human rights, and nurturing public trust in the justice system.

“Today, that historic compact is more vital than ever. According to the World Justice Project, Nigeria ranked 120th out of 142 countries on the 2024 Rule of Law Index, the same position it held in 2023.

“This tells us that reform, though slow, is possible when the Bar and Parliament work together. It reminds us that the rule of law must be treated as a continuous discipline of governance, not a one-off achievement.

“As one who served as a lawyer for many years before becoming a legislator, I learnt early that the strength of any democracy lies in the quality of its laws and the integrity of those who interpret them.

“As Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, I have observed that good laws do not emerge from brilliant minds alone; they are born from broad consultations, tested by experience, and refined by justice. That is why our Constitution Review process has been designed to be both inclusive and evidence-based.

“We have consulted widely with legal institutions, practitioners, the judiciary, and civil society in shaping this review. I am proud to say that the Bar has not been a mere observer in this journey; it has been a co-architect.

“And I deeply appreciate the steadfast support, thoughtful submissions, and constructive engagement the committee has received throughout this process.

“The House of Representatives have advanced key reforms to strengthen our justice system. I sponsored the High Court of the FCT (Amendment) Bill to increase the number of judges and enhance judicial efficiency.

“The Judicial Office Holders(Salaries and Allowances) Bill promotes fair remuneration for the bench, while amendments to the Legal Aid Council and National Legal Education Acts expand access to justice and modernise legal training.

“Also, ongoing harmonisation of the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill further deepens judicial reforms through clearer separation of powers and stronger accountability”.