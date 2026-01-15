Kalu Seeks Collective Action To Boost Nigeria’s Agriculture

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s agriculture sector to work collectively to address the country’s food security challenges.

Kalu made the call on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), stressing that unity and coordinated action are critical to transforming the sector.

He described agriculture as central to Nigeria’s future, noting that it is not a marginal sector, as every job created within it feeds a household and keeps young people productively engaged.

The Deputy Speaker urged farmers to organise, embrace technology, and increase productivity, while also calling on government at all levels to establish structured engagement with agricultural stakeholders and develop clear sector-wide roadmaps.

Addressing AFAN leadership, Kalu said:

“To AFAN leadership: establish a formal dialogue with the government on priority constraints. Develop sector-wide roadmaps for major commodities such as maize, rice, poultry, and horticulture. Create working groups on infrastructure, finance, technology, and markets. Be the architect of Nigeria’s agricultural future, not merely its commentator.”

He also challenged state governments to invest more deliberately in the sector.

“To state governments: allocate at least five per cent of your budget to agricultural infrastructure. Implement market-mapping frameworks. Use data to target investments and hold yourselves accountable for agricultural output and job creation in your states.”

Kalu further called on the private sector to increase its involvement in agriculture.

“To the private sector: take risks. Invest in processing, logistics, and market systems. Work with smallholder farmers as partners, not vendors, and help build ecosystems that will make Nigeria a regional agricultural powerhouse.”

Speaking directly to farmers, he said:

“Organise. Embrace technology. Increase productivity. You are not asking for charity; you are building wealth and feeding a nation. Demand the infrastructure and services you deserve.”

Kalu emphasised that agricultural growth directly impacts national stability.

“Agriculture is central to Nigeria’s future. Every job created in agriculture feeds a household and keeps a young person in the country rather than pushing them toward cities or migration. Every productivity gain in farming strengthens political and social stability.”

He concluded by calling for unified resolve among stakeholders.

“We have the resources, the policy environment, and the partnerships. What we lack is unified will.

The future of food security in Nigeria rests not with government alone, but with collective action by farmers, traders, investors, and policymakers who feed the nation.”