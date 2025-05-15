Kalu Seeks Australia, Rwanda Support On Gender, Mining, Security Reforms

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for partnerships with the governments of Australia and Rwanda to support Nigeria’s efforts in advancing gender representation in governance, strengthening security, and building a resilient mining sector.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, made the appeal during separate meetings with delegations from the Australian and Rwandan embassies in Nigeria, led by High Commissioner Leilani Bin-Juda and Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo respectively, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Addressing the Australian delegation, Kalu emphasized Nigeria’s rich natural resources and the significant potential of the mining sector for economic growth and development.

He sought collaboration in sharing best practices, technologies, and sustainable methods for the responsible extraction of mineral resources.

He also urged Australia to continue supporting Nigeria’s push for gender equality and human rights, particularly through the ongoing constitutional review process.

He highlighted the relevance of Australia’s experience in advancing women’s rights, which he said could offer valuable insights.

The Deputy Speaker further informed the delegation that discussions are ongoing regarding the re-evaluation of capital punishment in Nigeria’s legal framework.

He described the issue as complex and sensitive, noting that alternatives are being considered to align national policies with international human rights standards while remaining mindful of public sentiment.

“Our goal is to create an enabling environment that attracts foreign investment while ensuring that local communities benefit from mining activities,” Kalu said.

“By fostering partnerships with Australian mining firms, we can drive job creation, strengthen local economies, and ensure our natural resources contribute meaningfully to national development.”

He also cited House Bill 1349, one of the Gender Bills under review, which proposes the reservation of legislative seats for women as part of efforts to enhance women’s participation in governance.

In his meeting with the Rwandan delegation, Kalu emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Nigeria and Rwanda, citing shared commitments to peace, stability, and regional development.

He also called for deeper institutional linkages between the legislative arms of both countries.

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Leilani Bin-Juda, reiterated Australia’s strong interest in Nigeria, especially in the areas of mining, trade, and investment.

“I love Nigeria. There are many areas of mutual interest between our countries. We had senior official talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in January, and they were extremely constructive. Many issues were discussed, particularly around mining,” she said.

“We’re about to launch a project with the Minister of Mines and Steel in the coming weeks.”

Also speaking, Rwandan Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo said the purpose of their visit was to explore ways to strengthen institutional cooperation between Nigeria and Rwanda’s legislative bodies.

