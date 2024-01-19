Kalu Sad Over Ibadan Explosion, Condoles Victims’ Families

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Commit- tee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, described Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as sad and devastating. In a statement in Abuja yesterday, Kalu lamented the ugly incident, just as he commiserated with the families of the departed souls and wished hospitalised victims speedy recovery.

The former governor, who expressed sadness over the painful incident, which was attributed to the activities of illegal miners, urged the government to commence a full scale investigation into the sad development in a bid to forestall future occurrence. His words: “I received with shock the news of the explosion in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“It is depressing considering the lives that were lost and injured victims. “Government must bring to book the perpetrators of the ugly incident in order to prevent future occurrences. “My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the departed souls. “I also wish the hospital- ised victims quick recovery.”

The former governor, who is also Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadanland, urged the government of Oyo State to work with appropriate authorities at the federal level in bringing succour to the victims of the tragic incident.