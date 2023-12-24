Kalu Reveals Tinubu, Shettima’s Igbo Titiles Will Strengthen National Unity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, had asserted that the Igbo traditional titles conferred on President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would strengthen national unity and harmony.

Congratulating President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their respective Igbo chieftaincy titles conferred on them, the deputy speaker expressed optimism that these titles will contribute to the desired peace in the southeast region.

During the 32nd Ukpo Ofala celebration of His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), Igwe Ukpo, and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State, both leaders were bestowed with distinct traditional titles on Saturday.

Representing President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima received the traditional title of “Eze Udo of Igbo Land,” signifying “King of Peace in Igbo Land.” Simultaneously, Shettima was honoured with the title “Enyi Ndigbo,” meaning “A friend of Igbo people.”

Kalu, who, alongside Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, and other prominent figures, witnessed the conferment by Igwe Ukpo IV, expressed his satisfaction with the unfolding events.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu emphasized the significance of the traditional titles in Igbo traditions.

He applauded the administration of President Tinubu for fostering a sense of belonging among the Igbo people through strategic appointments, foreseeing that this would strengthen national unity.

Kalu took pleasure in the timing of the traditional titles, coinciding with the launch of a new peace initiative known as the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P).

He said the initiative was designed to address security challenges and other sociological issues in the region through non-kinetic approaches and was seen by Kalu as a crucial step toward restoring peace.

Kalu said he was optimistic that the Southeast will receive unprecedented attention from the present APC government, urging the people to embrace peace and remain steadfast.

In his initial comments following the conferment of the titles, Vice President Shettima affirmed that the government led by Tinubu comprehended the challenges faced by Ndi Igbo and pledged dedicated efforts to overcome them.

He said: “With our leaders like Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Dave Umahi, and Hon. Ben Kalu, the process of integrating Ndi Igbo in the mainstream of Nigerian politics has commenced. Senator Ifeanyi Uba has just joined APC”.