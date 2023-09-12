Two other matters filed by the Labour Party challenging Kalu’s election were also interpreted and laid to rest by the tribunal judges thus declaring Kalu the duly elected Senator of Abia North.

Kalu who currently presides as the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation was declared winner by INEC of the keenly contested February 25 Senatorial polls having scored 30,805 votes to defeat Iro-Orji and Ohuabunwa who got 27,540 and 15,175 respectively.