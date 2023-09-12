The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu’s election has been affirmed by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia.

The petition filed by Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Nnamdi Iro-Orji of the Labour Party (LP) was unanimously rejected by a three-person panel headed by Justice Samson Paul-Gang on Tuesday because it lacked merit.

While confirming Kalu’s victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the court stated that his election met with the Electoral Act’s stipulations.

The tribunal judges also found issue with the petitioners’ claims that more than 120 polling places, primarily in the zone’s Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas, did not hold the election.

Iro-Orji and Ohuabunwa, the runner-up and third-place finishers in separate lawsuits, argued that there were irregularities in the former Abia Governor’s election and urged the court to annul it.

READ ALSO:

The tribunal also cancelled the petition of the PDP and Labour Party’s argument that the total number of registered voters in the allegedly affected polling units was far above the margin of win between Kalu and the first and second runners-up.

The Court in its constitutional interpretation also validated Kalu’s eligibility to contest the election stating that his trial and conviction were quashed by the Supreme Court.

Two other matters filed by the Labour Party challenging Kalu’s election were also interpreted and laid to rest by the tribunal judges thus declaring Kalu the duly elected Senator of Abia North. Kalu who currently presides as the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation was declared winner by INEC of the keenly contested February 25 Senatorial polls having scored 30,805 votes to defeat Iro-Orji and Ohuabunwa who got 27,540 and 15,175 respectively.