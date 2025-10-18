Kalu Renovates Abia Correctional Centre, Pays 15 Inmates’ Fines

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has renovated the administrative block of Umuahia Correctional Centre in Abia State.

The renovation, which included re-roofing and ceiling of the facility, was a direct response to a plea by the former State Controller, Mrs Josephine Ogbeifun, during a courtesy call on Kalu in May 2025.

The deputy speaker‘s intervention, which is remarkably a display of his commitment to public service, has not only improved the condition of the facility but also provided a safer and more conducive environment for officials and inmates who were hitherto exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Also demonstrating his compassion, the deputy speaker paid the fines of over 15 inmates at the Correctional Centres in Umuahia and Aba to help decongest the facilities.

In a letter dated July 4, 2025, the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, expressed immense gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his kind gestures.

He said: “I write to express my sincere appreciation for your generous support in the re-roofing of the Administrative Block at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Umuahia.

“Your timely intervention has significantly improved the structural integrity and functionality of this critical facility, enhancing both staff working conditions and operational efficiency. This commendable gesture underscores your steadfast commitment to strengthening federal institutions and developing public infrastructure.

“Your dedication to the welfare of correctional institutions within your constituency is highly laudable and aligns with our efforts to reposition the Nigerian Correctional Service for enhanced professionalism.

“On behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service, please accept our heartfelt gratitude and assurances of continued partnership in advancing institutional growth and national development”.

Similarly, in another letter dated October 3, 2025, the Deputy Controller in charge of Umuahia Custodial Centre, Mr Michael Ojiako Mabia, also expressed his profound gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his benevolence

“On behalf of the Staff and Inmates of Umuahia Custodial Centre, I write to extend my profound gratitude to you for your generous intervention in the reroofing of the Administrative Block of our facility. Your kind gesture has not only restored the structural integrity of the building but has also created a safer and more conducive working environment for our officers.

“It is a reflection of your deep sense of responsibility, commitment to national service and genuine concern for the welfare of institutions that are often overlooked.

“Your intervention will have a lasting impact on enhancing both administrative efficiency and staff morale. We consider this support a testament to your visionary leadership and dedication to public service.

“Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker, Sir, Ben Kalu (Enyi Abia), like the popular Oliver Twist, we wish to ask for more and also intimate you of some of our challenges /basic needs of our inmates which, among others, include: Payment of fines for Convict Inmates (to help decongest the Custodial Centre).

“We remain grateful and look forward to continued collaboration in areas that will improve the effectiveness of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Once again, thank you for your outstanding support. We are most grateful”.