Kalu Receives PDP Bigwig, Others Into APC In Abia

Ahead of the 2027 general election campaigns, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Monday received Chris Igwe into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Igwe, popularly known as “Chris Nak,” is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Oil and Gas Limited.

A former influential member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Igwe defected to the APC with over 13,000 followers, who are also members of the Chris Odinaka Igwe Friends Club (CFC).

Among the defectors were 27 PDP Ward Chairmen who collapsed their political structures into the APC, pledging unwavering loyalty to Kalu’s visionary leadership.

The new APC members cited Kalu’s impactful legislative achievements, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), as their primary motivation for joining the party.

Speaking at the reception held in Isiochi, the hometown of the oil magnate, Kalu commended Igwe for his decision to connect with the political center, stating that the people of Umunneochi Local Government Area would not regret the move.

Accompanied by the Abia State APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, the Deputy Speaker announced that the defectors have automatically become members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), a structure he recently launched to support the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “Chief Chris Igwe and I have been friends for a long time. We were once in the same political party before he moved to another. Despite that, we’ve maintained a good relationship. I admire his sincerity, his love for his people, and his devotion to God. Whatever you give him for Ndi Isiochi, he will ensure it gets to them — and he often adds his own. He is doing well in business and is well-known across Nigeria.”

“I welcome you to our great party, the APC. Your decision is commendable. Though Chief Chris is a successful businessman, he has made this move for the benefit of his people — to bring them into the mainstream of politics. The people of Umunneochi will reap the benefits of this decision.”

“On behalf of the national chairman of the party and the state chairman he represents, we hand over this broom to you as a symbol of your entry into the APC. Welcome to the Renewed Hope Partners — you are now members of this group.”

“We have even run out of brooms to go around — it shows how eager the people of Isiochi are to join the APC. Today, 13,000 people — members of CFC — are joining the APC. We welcome you all to this big family.”

