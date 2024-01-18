Kalu Reacts To Ibadan Explosion, Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the explosion that occurred in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

The deputy speaker in a statement issued on Thursday described the occurrence that reportedly claimed two lives, injured many, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira as “regrettable”.

While commiserating with the families of the dead, the government, and the entire people of Oyo State over the losses, Kalu called for a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the explosion to forestall future happenings.

The deputy speaker is of the opinion that those found culpable should be brought to justice if ascertained that the explosion was artificially created.

He said that the House of Representatives also known as the House of the People will launch a full-scale probe into the matter upon resumption of plenary next week to ensure that justice would be given to the dead and other victims alive.