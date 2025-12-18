Kalu Proposes 3 Pillars For EU-Africa Transformational Partnership

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has proposed three actionable pillars for a renewed EU-Africa strategic partnership. Speaking at the Conference of Delegation Chairs of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Kalu called for a shift from transactional engagement toward sustainable industrial and governance transformation.

He urged the EU to elevate the African Union as the primary interlocutor, align investments with value addition, and recalibrate security focus toward development and governance rather than solely military support.

Kalu warned that failure to deliver industrial transformation could push African nations toward partners offering infrastructure investments with fewer conditions.

He also highlighted the importance of EU support for democratic governance, legislative capacity, and electoral reform, citing programmes like the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Kalu noted that while the Nigeria-EU Senior Officials Trade and Investment Dialogue has been inaugurated, formalisation of the Joint Parliamentary Committee remains pending.