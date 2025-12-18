New Telegraph

December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Kalu Proposes 3…

Kalu Proposes 3 Pillars For EU-Africa Transformational Partnership

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has proposed three actionable pillars for a renewed EU-Africa strategic partnership. Speaking at the Conference of Delegation Chairs of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Kalu called for a shift from transactional engagement toward sustainable industrial and governance transformation.

He urged the EU to elevate the African Union as the primary interlocutor, align investments with value addition, and recalibrate security focus toward development and governance rather than solely military support.

Kalu warned that failure to deliver industrial transformation could push African nations toward partners offering infrastructure investments with fewer conditions.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He also highlighted the importance of EU support for democratic governance, legislative capacity, and electoral reform, citing programmes like the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Kalu noted that while the Nigeria-EU Senior Officials Trade and Investment Dialogue has been inaugurated, formalisation of the Joint Parliamentary Committee remains pending.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Reps Approve MTEF/FSP, Set Crude Oil Benchmark At US$64.85, Exchange Rate N1,512
Read Next

IPMAN Applauds Tinubu’s Leadership In Oil Sector