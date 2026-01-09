Kalu Procures 200 Tablets For APC’s Membership E-Registration

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has secured over 200 machines for the forthcoming APC electronic registration of members.

He also urged the people of Abia to massively support President Bola Tinubu, assuring his government will do more for them.

Kalu disclosed this when he paid a visit to Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu in her residence in Aba.

“I am happy to announce to you, as the mama of the party, and I am announcing it for the first time here, that I have provided one hundred and eighty-four tablets for the registration across the whole of Abia state.

“That will cost about one hundred million naira. The party wanted one hundred and seventy, but I am giving the party one hundred and eighty-four, one per ward.

“This will be delivered on Friday, the ninth of January, and every ward will have one. I will personally announce this and hand it over.

“I also think I will add an extra seventeen to the local governments, so it will no longer be one hundred and eighty-four, it will be about two hundred and one. I will give you two hundred and one tablets by tomorrow. It is costing over one hundred million naira, so that we can build our party and stand firmly”, Kalu said.

“What we are preaching is that this is the right time for us to strategically invest the votes of Igbo land, not waste the votes of Igbo land based on sentiment and emotions. We should be practical, looking at the reality that is facing us.

“The reality we are facing now is that the power of the presidency is within the southern political corridor. You and I are from the southern political corridor.

“Any attempt by you to leave that corridor will be a big loss to the southern political corridor. The South West, the South East, the South South, we must protect what has come to the South.

“Mr President said we should take this e-registration seriously. And as one of the major stakeholders of this nation, coming from Abia state, I have seen the need for this registration to be done and done well. It will cost a lot of money, because people do not have the tools to do this registration.

“To secure the tools, we must go through all the wards in Abia State so that people can go to their wards and register. It costs money. It costs almost one hundred million naira”.

In her response, Senator Nwaogu commended Kalu for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the development of Abia state.

She said: “From 1999 to date, how many times, or how many federal commissioners have we had in Abia State? How many have we had from Abia State as federal commissioners, except the one that has been done constitutionally?

“Deputy Speaker, I want to express profound appreciation for all the things you have been extending to Osisioma Ngwa LGA outside your federal constituency. We have been beneficiaries of the good things that have been coming from the federal government through you, and I am saying thank you. It is because we have somebody like you.

“For the first time in the history of APC, we have had government policies trickle down to the last one hundred and eighty-four wards of Abia State, and I am saying may God reward you in Jesus’ Name.

“I’m not saying this because we are here. I’m saying the obvious. I’m stating the fact. And I’m saying that through you, we have been blessed with things and benefits too many to mention as I stand here.

“And I know that as we go forward to 2027, what you have even done will just be a sample, that many more will be coming. And I’m saying may God keep you alive, with favours from above, so that as you get, you will, as you have always done, extend it to Osisioma Ngwa and beyond”.

Nwaogu commended the Deputy Speaker for his role in transforming the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osisioma Ngwa LGA, saying the party has become more united and effective.

“APC Osisioma Ngwa has transformed from what it was in previous years to what it is today. With the political capacity we have in Osisioma Ngwa APC, with God on our side, we can overcome any political challenge around us”, she said.

The Senator urged the people of Osisioma Ngwa to continue supporting the Deputy Speaker, saying his leadership has brought development and progress to the area.

“I want to thank you because you have shown us good leadership. And just like the previous speakers have said, what is holding us? What is it that will make us look behind? What is it that we are looking for in 2027? It is for somebody to lead us.

“And I’m using this opportunity to say that Osisioma Ngwa is ready. We are available. We are winning. God has given us political capacity. And I can tell you, Osisioma Ngwa is no longer a local government fragmented by political parties.

“We are united, and this unity is a trend in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and we should not allow it to fizzle out”, Nwaogu added.