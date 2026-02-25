Kalu Preaches Peace, Unity At Abia APC Ward, LG Congresses

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has welcomed officials of the Congress Committee to Abia State, emphasising the importance of peace and cohesion within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Umuahia on Wednesday, shortly before the rescheduled ward congresses started, Kalu recalled that the exercise could not hold last week in the State due to some irregularities.

He revealed that the party’s highest decision-making body had directed a single congress form in each state to promote harmony and unity but surprisingly, multiple forms were seen flying in the State, contrary to the directives.

Addressing the issue, Kalu said he met with the authorities who insisted that the party’s decision be implemented, stressing that no one individual is bigger than the party.

The deputy speaker expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the national chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentwe Yilwatda and the National Working Committee (NWC) for their timely interventions that resolved the issue.

He also appreciated members of the Abia APC caucus who participated in the recent meetings in Abuja, where they resolved to give everyone a stake in the party.

Kalu welcomed officials of the Congress Committee, urging them to ensure a peaceful and inclusive Congress.

He said: “You will recall that last week, we were supposed to do our Congresses, but there were multiple forms in our state against the directives of the highest decision-making body of our party, the Caucus and the NEC, which I happen to be a member of.

“We agreed under the leadership of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the father of our party, that in the spirit of continued cohesion in our party, there was no need to do any other kind of Congress than that which we believe will strengthen our cohesion, which was nothing but harmonisation.

“A Congress of harmonisation and harmonisation is where the stakeholders are given a sense of belonging in deciding who will lead from their ward to their local government as well as the state, where everybody is given a sense of relevance and importance; where it is made obvious that no one man owns the party, not me, not anybody. That is the vision of the President”.

Also speaking, the chairman of the 7-man local organising committee, Chief Marc Wabara, pledged their commitment to achieving the desired mandate.

On his part, the chairman of the Congress Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Go’ar, said that they will discharge their duty without fear or favour, warning members of the party against bringing in fake forms.