Kalu Pledges Support For Bildup AI Learning, Tech Development In Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has pledged to partner with Bildup AI Learning to promote technology development and human capital growth in Nigeria.

Kalu made the pledge on Saturday during a visit to the technology hub in Enugu, where several youths were undertaking various educational courses with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), on the sidelines of the retreat of the House Committee on Review.

He emphasized the importance of investing in Nigeria’s human capital, noting the nation’s potential to export services globally by leveraging its large population and growing talent base.

Kalu assured that his office would partner with Bildup AI Learning to showcase its innovative work and attract support from government agencies and other stakeholders. He stressed that the partnership aims to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement, ultimately contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The Deputy Speaker commended Bildup AI Learning for providing cutting-edge education and training in AI and other emerging technologies, describing the initiative as being in line with the government’s vision for human capital development.

He said:

“We need to expand what you are doing, and that is where government partnership comes in. We’re going to make a case for you in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology. There are also many NGOs that need credible platforms to invest their resources.

“We will partner with you. The Office of the Deputy Speaker will partner with you to showcase your work. This is not about politics; it’s about development. Human capital development is key, it is one of our greatest resources as a nation.

“All over the world, Nigerians are making an impact in various fields, especially through the power of the mind. So, anything that helps us export services, we will support. This will help us produce more service providers who can work from Nigeria for global tech companies like Oracle, Facebook, and Instagram, generating foreign exchange and adding value to our nation’s growth. Keep innovating and dreaming; the future is bright.”

Excited by the ingenuity of the youths and their passion for technology, Kalu encouraged them to remain focused and continue driving innovation for national development.

He said:

“The nation believes in you. That’s why, in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the youth occupy the center stage of innovation. You can stretch your hand with innovation and add a brick to the wall of nation-building through technology. Innovators are disruptors, they challenge tradition to drive progress and productivity.”

Kalu also proposed introducing AI learning as part of constituency projects across communities.

“Bildup has simplified learning by making it accessible and affordable. It’s time we included this kind of initiative as part of constituency projects so that many students can benefit. Human capacity building is key, and we are committed to supporting this innovation so it can grow, expand, and remain sustainable. We believe in these young people, they are truly the future of Nigeria,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bildup AI, Chibuike Aguene, explained that the innovation seeks to provide students with equal access to quality education.

He said:

“What you’re witnessing here is the first of its kind, an indigenous AI application developed in Africa that can teach and interact with students just like a human teacher. Some schools have already adopted it. Teachers are regaining up to 80% of their time, and students are completing courses that normally take three months in just two weeks.

“One student used Bildup to prepare for her JAMB exam and scored 97 in Mathematics after only a few weeks of study. This is how we’re bridging the gap in access to quality education by leveraging Artificial Intelligence.

“Recently, the federal government introduced tech skills as compulsory subjects across primary and secondary schools, and we’ve already incorporated these courses into the Bildup AI platform.”