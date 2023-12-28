Kalu Pays Tribute to Ghali Na’Abba

Former Abia State Governor Orji Kalu has described the passing of former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba as a sad loss. Na’Abba passed away yesterday aged 65. Kalu, who commanded the deceased for his contribution to nation- building, said he was a consummate politician with a passion for service to humanity.

The representative of Abia North in the Senate urged the Na’Abba family to take solace in the fact that their son lived a purposeful life. In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the painful loss.

He said: “I received with shock the news of the passing of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba. “He was an accomplished politician who was committed to the growth and progress of Kano and Nigeria in general. “As a notable figure in national politics, the late politician played invaluable roles in nation- building in different positions.” Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late politician al-Jannah Firdaus.