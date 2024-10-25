Kalu Pays Condolence Visit To NNPC Ltd GCEO, Kyari 

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu on Friday paid a condolence visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari.

New Telegraph reports that the Deputy Speaker visit to Kyari’s home followed the recent death of his daughter, Fatima Kyari.

The NNPCL made this announcement on its official X handle, saying Kalu’s visit is part of the continuing outpouring of sympathy for the bereaved NNPC GCEO.

It would be recalled that Fatima Kyari passed away earlier this month.

Fatima’s death has drawn tributes from various prominent figures across Nigeria, expressing their condolences to the Kyari family.

During the visit, Kalu offered words of comfort to Kyari, acknowledging the great loss and expressing heartfelt condolences on behalf of the House of Representatives.

Mele Kyari, a key figure in Nigeria’s energy sector, has received widespread support from colleagues, political figures, and the public during this difficult time.

