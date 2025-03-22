Kalu Offers Scholarships, Donates Cash, Food To Orphans

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has awarded scholarships to two young orphans at Infant Jesus Orphanage in Calabar, Cross River State, covering their education from Primary School to University.

He also donated ₦2 million in cash along with food items to the Orphanage.

Kalu’s visit was part of the 37th convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary celebrations of the University of Calabar, his alma mater, where he delivered the convocation lecture.

The orphans, 12-year-old twins Chidera Emmanuella Maduka and Chimankpa Emmanuel Maduka, expressed their desire to study law after Kalu asked the children at the home who among them wanted to become Lawyers.

Moved by the Deputy Speaker’s gesture, some members of the House of Representatives who accompanied him contributed ₦1 million.

Additionally, his former classmates from the University of Calabar’s Faculty of Law, Class of ’98, donated ₦300,000.

Similarly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Johnbosco Onunkwo, donated ₦200,000, while members of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) contributed ₦500,000, bringing the total donations to ₦4 million.

Kalu said: “I am here with my classmates from the University of Calabar and my colleagues from the National Assembly to show our love and support for you.

“We will take responsibility for the education of Chidera and her twin up to university level.

*I am happy and proud that they want to study law. We will support them and cover their school fees.

“We also brought you some food supplies, and we will send more. We will provide toiletries as well. The people you see here are your fathers and mothers. We are going to appoint a committee that will take care of you.

“In addition to the food supplies, I am donating ₦2 million in cash. Friends of Benjamin Kalu have contributed ₦200,000, members of the House of Representatives present have donated ₦1 million, my classmates have given ₦300,000, and PISE-P members have added ₦500,000.”

Speaking to Journalists after the visit, Kalu emphasized that his intervention was not just about providing temporary relief but ensuring a long-term impact.

“I came here not just to give them something to eat today and leave them with nothing for tomorrow, but to establish a sustainable support system.

“Some of the children here aspire to become lawyers like us. That is why I have given them scholarships up to law school. This is to inspire them and promote education. Education can take you from one position and place you on a pedestal you never imagined.

“As I mentioned in my speech at UNICAL’s 50th anniversary, I studied under a tree with no classroom. But today, through education, I have built schools where I once sat. These children are potential leaders of tomorrow. If you saw pictures of me under that tree in the ’70s, you wouldn’t believe I would one day become Deputy Speaker.”

The coordinator of the orphanage, Chinyere Chukwuka, expressed her gratitude to Kalu and his delegation, offering prayers for their well-being.

“We appreciate you all. We pray that Almighty God, who sees our hearts, will bless you abundantly. May He bless your families, businesses, and offices, and keep you safe from harm. As you have remembered us, you too will be remembered. On behalf of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese, we say a big thank you.”

