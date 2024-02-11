Kalu, Obaseki Express Shock

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the sad development as he described it as a huge loss to Nigeria.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization while lamenting the demise of the renowned banker, condoled with the Board, Management, Staff and stakeholders of Access Holdings, adding that the death of Wigwe is a huge loss to the country.

Kalu who described the late banker as a thorough- bred professional with a proven track record in the financial sector, stressed that the deceased was a complete gentleman and patriotic Nigerian.

In a condolence message, the business mogul prayed to God to grant the Wigwe family the fortitude to bear the sad losses. He said, “the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Mr Herbert Wigwe along-side his wife and son is devastating.

“It is a huge loss to the nation as the deceased was a notable and patriotic Nigerian who played vital roles in the economic development of Nigeria through various platforms “He was a skilled financial expert with outstanding qualities. “The late banker will be greatly missed”.

Similarily, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expressed shock over the news of the passing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

A statement personally signed by the governor on Saturday night said, “The news of the passing of the Chief Executive Of- ficer (CEO) of Access Bank Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America has left me extremely shocked and devastated.”

“We also unfortunately lost Wigwe’s wife and son as well as the former group chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in the crash,” Obaseki said.

The governor said the tragic incident is painful and heart wrenching and prayed for God’s abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time.

According to him, Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first class financial services.