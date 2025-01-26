Kalu Mourns Victims Of Enugu Tanker Explosion, Condoles Govt

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed deep sadness over the fuel tanker explosion, which caused the death of several people, with many also injured in Enugu State.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday, on 9th Mile 82 Division Expressway, Ugwuonyeama section, when a truck loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also called petrol reportedly collided with some vehicles and erupted in flames, killing people.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu condoled the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Enugu state, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He recalled a similar incident, which recently happened in Niger state, urging the federal government to urgently direct relevant authorities to complete the rehabilitation of the road and others to forestall further occurrences.

Kalu also stressed the need for relevant authorities to provide safety measures and educate citizens to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Wishing the injured quick recovery, Kalu also urged the relevant government agencies to provide relief materials to the bereaved, adding that the National Assembly will continue to support the federal government through budgetary allocation and legislative instruments.

He said, “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion in Enugu state yesterday, which caused the death of several people, with many also injured. This horrific incident happened just days after another tanker exploded in Niger State with over 80 people killed.

“I’m deeply concerned, it’s been one death too many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families as well as the government and the people of Enugu state.

“I also want to use this opportunity to urge the federal government to take immediate action to address the deplorable state of our roads, especially the 9th-mile expressway, provide safety measures and educate citizens to help prevent such tragedies in the future. It’s our responsibility to act now and protect ourselves”.

