Kalu Mourns Passing Of Deputy Chief Whip, Oriyomi Onanuga

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

The House of Representatives earlier confirmed the passing of Hon. Onanuga, who represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State. She died on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, following a brief illness.

In a statement released by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Hon. Onanuga was described as a visionary leader, a dedicated public servant, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

Born on December 2, 1965, she was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). During her tenure in the 9th Assembly, she chaired the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, where she championed initiatives aimed at empowering women and advancing social welfare.

Re-elected in 2023, Hon. Onanuga took on the role of Deputy Chief Whip in the 10th Assembly.

In his tribute, Senator Kalu described her death as a “shocking and devastating loss.”

He highlighted her contributions to governance and her role as a strong advocate for women’s inclusion in politics.

“The loss of Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga is a big blow. She served her people with passion and dedication and will be greatly missed,” Kalu said.

He extended condolences on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Onanuga’s family, and the people of Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency.

