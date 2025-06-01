Kalu Mourns Kano Athletes Killed In Auto Crash

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of members of the Kano State contingent who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred about 50 kilometers from Kano, shortly after the athletes had concluded their participation in the festival held in Abeokuta.

In a condolence message signed by his Press Secretary, Udora Orizu, Kalu described the death of the young athletes as painful, heartbreaking, and a devastating loss to the nation.

He noted that the late athletes, through their passion and commitment, had dedicated themselves to excellence in sports and the pursuit of a brighter future for Nigeria.

He added that their contributions and legacies would not be forgotten.

The Deputy Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, the National Sports Commission, and all sports enthusiasts across the country.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for God to grant their loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

