Kalu Mourns Highlife Legend Mike Ejeagha

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned highlife musician and folklorist, Mike Ejeagha, who passed away on June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.

In a condolence message, Kalu described Ejeagha as a national treasure who, through his music, preserved and promoted Igbo culture and customs.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the Ejeagha family and prayed for God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

“Gentle Mike, as he was fondly called, was more than an entertainer — he was a storyteller, a custodian of our heritage, and a voice that carried the soul of our people,” Kalu said.

“With creativity and warmth, he transformed indigenous folktales into timeless melodies that transcended generations and borders. His loss is monumental, not just for Ndi Igbo, but for the entire nation.”

Kalu added that Ejeagha’s legacy in the Nigerian music scene and his unwavering love for Igbo culture would be remembered for generations to come.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Ejeagha family. May God grant them strength and comfort during this difficult time,” he said.

