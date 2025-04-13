Kalu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Chukwu

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sadness over the death of former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu.

In a statement, Kalu described Chukwu as one of Nigeria’s greatest football icons, a remarkable footballer and coach who led the national team to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in 1980.

He lauded Chukwu’s contributions to the development of sports, especially football, in Nigeria, saying he will be sorely missed.

Kalu, who extended his heartfelt condolences to Chukwu’s family, friends, the government of Enugu State, and the entire Nigerian football community, prayed for the repose of his soul.

He said: “From his journey as a player to his impactful years as a coach, he consistently embodied excellence, patriotism, and dedication to the growth of Nigerian football.

“His legacy as a football legend will forever remain etched in the hearts of Nigerians. As a leader, mentor, and patriot, he inspired generations with his passion, discipline, and strong commitment to national pride through sports.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Chukwu family, his friends and loved ones, and the entire Nigerian football community. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire excellence in our sporting culture.”

