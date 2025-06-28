Kalu Mourns Elder Statesman, Business Mogul Dantata

The Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and renowned businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, describing his death at the age of 94 as a monumental loss to Northern Nigeria and the entire nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former Governor of Abia State eulogized the late Dantata as a towering figure in Nigeria’s business landscape, whose life was defined by integrity, philanthropy, and exceptional contributions to national development.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata — a foremost industrialist, philanthropist, and a highly respected elder,” Kalu said.

“He was a father figure not only to the Northern business community but to Nigeria as a whole. His legacy of humility, generosity, and service to humanity will never be forgotten.”

Kalu noted that Dantata’s investments in education, industry, and faith-based initiatives positively impacted millions of lives, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“He lived a fulfilled life and left behind a name synonymous with dignity and excellence. Nigeria has indeed lost one of its finest sons,” he added.

On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, Kalu extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family especially his children and grandchildren, many of whom he shared close personal ties with as well as to the government and people of Kano State.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and encouraged the bereaved family to take comfort in the exemplary life their patriarch lived and the indelible legacy he leaves behind.