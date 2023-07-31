Kalu Mourns Demise Of Supreme Court Justice Chima Nweze

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Kalu has described the demise of Justice Chima Nweze of the supreme court as a big loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late jurist, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late judge to the judiciary and nation-building through various platforms.

The former Chief Whip of the Senate stressed that the late jurist was a man of honour and dignity, whose legacies are worthy of emulation by his contemporaries in the judiciary.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, Kalu applauded the giant strides of the late jurist in his profession.

He said, ” I commiserate with the government and people of Enugu state over the demise of Justice Chima Neeze of the Supreme Court.

“The late jurist was a shining light in the judiciary owing to his unbeatable attributes which he demonstrated and upheld in various capacities in his profession.

“He was hardworking, bold, courageous, cerebral, patriotic, and dynamic in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

“The late judge made invaluable contributions to nation-building in different positions. He will be remembered for his good deeds”.

Kalu urged the Nweze family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a remarkable and purposeful life while praying for eternal rest for the jurist.