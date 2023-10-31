Kalu Mourns Demise Of Pioneer Sec Gen Of Ohanaeze, Ben Nwabueze

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, the Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the pioneer Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and former Minister of Education, Professor Ben Nwabueze.

Extolling the virtues of the late elder statesman, Kalu acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the late legal luminary to the social, economic, and political development of Nigeria.

The former Governor stressed that the late former Minister lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Anambra state over the sad loss.

He said, ” I mourn the passing of the pioneer Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor Ben Nwabueze.

“The late legal luminary was a patriotic elder statesman and selfless leader, who was passionate about the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“He was indeed a man of honour.

“His demise is a big loss to Nigeria.

“The late statesman will be remembered for his good deeds and worthy legacies”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late constitutional lawyer.