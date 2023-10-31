New Telegraph

October 31, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kalu Mourns Demise…

Kalu Mourns Demise Of Pioneer Sec Gen Of Ohanaeze, Ben Nwabueze

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, the Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the pioneer Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and former Minister of Education, Professor Ben Nwabueze.

Extolling the virtues of the late elder statesman, Kalu acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the late legal luminary to the social, economic, and political development of Nigeria.

The former Governor stressed that the late former Minister lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Anambra state over the sad loss.

He said, ” I mourn the passing of the pioneer Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor Ben Nwabueze.
“The late legal luminary was a patriotic elder statesman and selfless leader, who was passionate about the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“He was indeed a man of honour.

“His demise is a big loss to Nigeria.

“The late statesman will be remembered for his good deeds and worthy legacies”.
Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late constitutional lawyer.

Read Previous

One Year In Office: Oyebanji renews social contract with Ekiti people
Read Next

BOWFT 2023: Edo Queens Wallop Remo Stars Ladies To Hit Final