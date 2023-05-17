New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Kalu Mourns Demise Of First Prelate Of Methodist Church Of Nigeria, Sunday Mbang

  • 2 hours ago
The former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of First Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang.

Describing the demise of the Emeritus Eminence as a huge loss to the Christian community and Nigeria at large, the former Governor acknowledged the immense contributions of Mbang to Christianity across the globe.

Kalu, while commiserating with christians especially members of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, urged religious leaders to emulate the remarkable leadership qualities of the former Prelate.

In a condolence message, Kalu stressed that the late clergyman contributed to nation building in various capacities.

He said, ” I commiserate with the christian community over the passing on to eternal glory of the First Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang.

“The late Prelate lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“He was a role model for his contemporaries and upcoming spiritual leaders.

“The deceased will be remembered for his good works in all facets of life. He will be sorely missed”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the clergyman.

