Kalu Mourns Demise Of Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has described the passing of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba as a sad loss.

Kalu while acknowledging the contributions of the late politician to nation-building in various capacities, stressed that the deceased was a consummate politician with a passion for service to humanity.

The former Governor urged the Na’Abba family to take solace in the fact that the late politician lived a purposeful life.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Kano state over the painful loss.

He said, ” I received with shock the news of the passing of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba.

“He was an accomplished politician who was committed to the growth and progress of Kano and Nigeria in general.

“As a notable figure in national politics, the late politician played invaluable roles in nation building in different positions”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late politician al-Jannah Firdaus.