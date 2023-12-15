Kalu Mourns Death Of Ex-Anambra Gov, Chukwuemeka Ezeife

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has mourned the passing of former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwemeka Ezeife.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Friday, Kalu expressed sadness over Ezeife’s demise who was governor between 1992 and 1993.

He said that Ezeife was a strong voice on socio-political issues in the Nigeria while he lived.

The Deputy Speaker said Ezeife was one person who would not bat an eyelid in speaking out on any topical issues based on his personal convictions and philosophy.

Kalu also noted the contributions of the late elder statesman who was also a presidential adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo on political matters.

He added that late Ezeife was also vocal on issues of peace and unity among Igbo in the south east.

Commiserating with his family, political associates and friends, the Deputy speaker prayed for the repose of Ezeife’s soul.