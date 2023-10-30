Kalu Mourns Constitutional Lawyer, Ben Nwabueze

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commiserated with the family, the government, and the people of Anambra State over the death of an elder statesman and foremost constitutional lawyer, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN).

Kalu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Monday recalled the remarkable contributions of the late legal luminary in the socio-political spheres of Nigeria.

The deputy speaker also recalled that Professor Nwabueze played a major role in the drafting of the 1979 constitution.

Kalu lauded Professor Nwabueze’s contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence, stressing that his invaluable works added to the development of legal education.

The deputy speaker also hailed Professor Nwabueze’s contributions to the peace and unity in Igboland especially during his tenure as the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Though Nwabueze exited the world at the advanced age of 94, Kalu believed that the courageous and astute professor of law would be profoundly missed by all and sundry.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.