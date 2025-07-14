Kalu Mourns Buhari’s Passing

The Senator representing Abia North in the Red Chamber, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed his deep shock at the passing yesterday of former President Muhammadu Buhari In a statement, the Chairman Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was a man of honour, humility, and sacrifice. His contributions to the growth and unity of Nigeria, especially in strengthening our national infrastructure, will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North, I extend heartfelt condolences to the people of Daura, Daura emirate, the government and people of Katsina State, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging them to take solace in the impactful life Buhari lived.

“May God grant him eternal rest, and may God grant the family and the nation the strength to bear the great loss.”