November 6, 2024
Kalu Mourns Army Chief, Lagbaja, Condoles Tinubu, Army

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, describing his death as a significant blow to the Nigerian military.

Kalu said that Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was an exceptional leader who dedicated his life to serving the country.

He commended Lagbaja’s unwavering commitment, strategic vision, and courageous leadership, which greatly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The deputy speaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, acknowledging the immense loss.

Kalu also sympathised with Lagbaja’s family, encouraging them to find solace in his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s security and development.

He prayed to God for the repose of Lagbaja’s soul.

