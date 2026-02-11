 Kalu Leads APC To Emerge Largest Party In Abia

The recently concluded APC E-registration exercise has firmly established the All Progressives Congress, “a party once despised by Abians”, as the fastest-growing and most formidable political force in Abia State today.

Across the 17 Local Government Areas and over 184 wards, the surge in membership has revealed a clear and undeniable reality: Abians are increasingly embracing the APC at the grassroots, and much of this transformation is credited to the strategic leadership and tireless commitment of the indefatigable and charismatic Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Not long ago, few would have imagined that a party once rejected and dismissed by many would rise to become the dominant political platform in the state. Yet, through persistence, vision, and purposeful engagement, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has successfully repositioned the APC, turning scepticism into acceptance and indifference into mass support.

From polling units to wards, and from wards to LGAs, Benjamin Kalu worked quietly but methodically, building structures, strengthening party unity, mobilising grassroots support, and fostering inclusiveness among stakeholders.

His ability to connect directly with the people, understand their aspirations, and provide purposeful leadership has significantly reshaped the political landscape of Abia State.

Through effective organisation, strategic planning, investments, and consistent grassroots presence, he has transformed the APC into a vibrant, people-driven movement. By promoting the ideals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and taking the message to the doorsteps of ordinary citizens, he has made the party more attractive, accessible, and widely accepted.

Today, the APC stands not just as a strong opposition, but as the party to beat in any electoral contest in Abia State. Its growing membership, expanding grassroots network, and renewed public confidence position it as the leading political force in the state.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s passion, resilience, and visionary leadership have laid a solid foundation for the party’s continued rise. As the momentum builds and the structure strengthens.

There is now a growing consensus across Abia state that the true reward for this commitment and hard work will come to realisation in 2027.

Aguoru is a Public Affairs Analyst