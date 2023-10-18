Kalu Kicks Off National Action Against Blindness Project

Benjamin Kalu Foundation in collaboration with the Vision Saver Eye Care Limited has kicked off a National Action Against Blindness Project, organising a three-day medical outreach in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The Foundation, which is the brainchild of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu held the outreach in Bende LGA from 13th to 15th October, 2023.

A statement signed by his special assistant on press affairs, Udora Orizu, stated that the outreach was essentially aimed towards providing free community eye care services, treatment, and medical services to the constituents.

The exercise witnessed a massive turnout of constituents who needed medical attention for their eyes with over 1200 people receiving medications, medical eyeglasses, and cataract surgeries.

The medical team, consisting of highly skilled Opticians, doctors, and medical professionals, worked tirelessly to ensure that each patient received the necessary treatment and care.

Speaking, when he received the progress report from the team, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu emphasized that the project is not just for Bende Federal Constituency but for the entire nation as well.

According to him, the outreach will be extended to other parts of the country.

Tasking on the need to double the impact during the next session, the Deputy Speaker also assured of his continued support.

Kalu said, “The beauty of Nigeria is that a man from the North will identify with me, and the problems of my people in the South East, and abandon his comfort in the north, relocate to the south East my place, spend time with my people to be able to solve their problem of blindness.

“It’s the type of Nigeria we are looking for, a Nigerian that knows that the pain in the southeast is the pain in the north and that we are all connected to one another and we must be bothered with what is bothering one another.

“I’m proud of the vision savers, the cost analysis was good, their response time good, their professionalism good, the impact is massive. We wanted to treat 1000 people and you ended up treating 1200 plus. And I want to thank my team from the office, Chief Daniel Akwari for monitoring this from start to finish”