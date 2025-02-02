Kalu Ikeagwu: Reserved, always Comfortable with his Style

Share

Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, ranks among the respected movie actors that have grown in their careers gradually but steadily, with little or no controversy.

A career built with dedication, focus on learning and humble personality. These are some of the reasons Kalu Ikeagwu is respected.

Among other qualities, he is good looking and a good dresser.

He has been the style muse of fashion designer like Vans Kere for many years.

He has always been the type that does not like to call attention with his fashion but lately, he is making bold fashion statements on red carpets.

He always looks reserved, classy, not too flamboyant to be thrown on spotlight but good looking enough to fit into every occasion.

Lately, he was spotted at a movie premiere looking dashing as always and that got the attention of Glam Dude rangers.

Speaking about what he looks out for in terms of personal style, he said: “Because I like being comfortable and relaxed while going about my daily business, I prefer smart casual style clothing or for formal occasions, understated elegant traditional attire”

