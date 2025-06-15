Kalu Ikeagwu: Acting Tasks You Physically, Mentally, Spiritually

Share

Popular actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, is one of the Nollywood movie stars who has worked in both pioneering era and still relevant in the new generation. Having spent 21 years in front of the camera, it was imperative to pick his thoughts on the progress of the industry so far. From Kalu Ikeagwu’s deep explanations of how the fan’s favourite series “Cheta’m” was shot, a lot has improved in Nollywood. That is from building an all-inclusive community for the cast and crew to having health practitioners on standby for emergencies and having language consultants on set. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares the biggest challenges he faced playing two characters in ‘Cheta’m among others.

Lately, there has been a buzz about the movies you featured in, especially “Cheta’m”. What is that special things about the movie that gets people talking?

God has really been good to me. I have been graced with having done movies that were nominated for just concluded AMVCA. The two movies that have been creating that buzz are the series, “Chetam” and “Suspicion”. “Chetam” is a 130 episode series, divided into season one and season two. The first season is 60 episodes while the second season is 70 episodes. So, it should be concluding soon. I was also in ‘Asoebi Diaries’. So, it’s been all good.

Despite your British accent, you spoke fluent Anambra Igbo in “Cheta’m” series. How did you pull that off?

That was one of the most challenging characters I have ever played in my 21 years in the industry. I played two characters in the “Chetam” series. And I have to speak both the Anambra dialect and the Mbaise dialect in the same series. I am from Abia State.

What helped me was part of the fact that I grew up in Enugu. That time, Enugu State was still part of Anambra State. That is where I learnt to speak the Anambra dialect. I also know how to speak my own dialect, which is Arochukwu, Ihechiowa, Acharya. My father banned speaking English all through our lives while growing up. We were banned from speaking English at home, even central Igbo. We could only speak our dialect. So, I could speak Anambra fairly well, but the Mbaise dialect, I had to learn on set. It’s like I took a crash course on the dialect, because we had a language consultant on set.

Some of your fans say you were fierce in ‘Chetam”, a character most have not seen you play?

Funny Enough, it was my cousin that is the Executive Producer of ‘Cheta’m’ James Omokwe. When they called me, I was supposed to play the Character ‘Ezeugo’ who was a milder, kind of a good guy character. That was what I auditioned for and I got the role. But when I got on set, they said they are checking me out for another character, a villain character, ‘Jideoffo’. I didn’t want to be a villain. I wanted the nice guy character, which I’am used to. They told me that they believe I am more suited for the villain character. The only snag is that I will be on set for three months if I was to play the villain role, unlike the nice guy role that I was to stay for just two months. I wanted to the two months own, so that I could go do other things. When they told me the story, the arch of the bad guy, it was really good. I gave it a try, but they hid the fact that going forward in the villain character, the bad guy would be possessed by another more wicked character, ‘Ojigijaga’ the chief priest of Mgberi, which is more wicked. But the directors didn’t tell me. Midway through it, they just said ‘eh Kalu, this is what is going to happen, this character is going to be possessed by another one.’ At that point, I have not learnt the mannerisms of the one that would possess me. I had to learn the mannerism of ‘Ojigijaga’ played by Jay Smile in one day. It was the most challenging character I have played. I had to Play ‘Jidojaga’ which is Jideoffo being possessed by Ojigijaga and the Jideoffo character. The two characters are distinct. What helped me a little was that I asked them to let me shoot the Jideoffo part first before the Jidojaga character, so I can have time to prepare for them.

That must have taken you completely off your comfort zone?

That is the hardest I have worked in years. It was tough. My colleagues made fun of me because wherever you see me on set, I’m always with my script with pen and paper, jotting, making notes. One of the co-actors once said I was reading as if I am studying for an exam. It was such hardwork because I had to change my voice. Jideoffo speaks Mbaise while Jidojaga character speaks Anambra dialect. The two characters are different in the way they walk, the eye movements were different, the voices were different, the facial expressions were different. It was challenging.

Does this in some way translate that so many things have further improved in Nollywood?

Yes, a lot has grown but I will lay emphasis on the writing. What made my job easy was how good the writers made the scripts. I give credit to Ifeanyi Chidi and his team, Tijani and Uchenna. They did such a fantastic job. Their writing was so good as viewers attest to. The writing is so good that it raised challenges for us the actors. It was as if the writers were given a go ahead to throw anything at the actors; they can do it. The writers were just going hyper. I also give credit to James Omokwe because he created such a wonderful environment, such that, he encamped all the actors in one place. It forced us to have to interact with one another. We became a family. Not only that. The movie set and camp is so far away from every part of Lagos. I was in Lakwe. And at the time we shot, “Cheta’m’, there was road construction going on. So, you think twice before going anywhere. It made everyone think of nothing but their work. If we must go out, we leave at 3am because if you leave at 6am, the traffic will keep you there for six hours. We were forced to stay on set. The movie set is also very far into the Bush from the camp. Once you get on set, you are stuck there until you are done. Nothing like, ‘Oh I forgot something, let me go back and get it.’ That is why the series is so good. The acting and delivering were so good.

It didn’t win any of the nominations at the AMVCA?

It was nominated only for the first season. The main drama in the series is in the second season, which is showing this year. So, let’s see what happens next year. James Omokwe, together with his writers deserve an award.

You have been in the industry for 21 years. What would you say you have seen evolve?

Production level has done very well. Stories have improved a lot. There was a time stories were just ‘Lovey-dovey’ or taking a foreign movie’s plot and theme and trying to induct it in our own. But all of that has changed when we started telling our own stories. For instance, the movie ‘Suspicion” , I will say is part of the movies breaking the barriers. In the movie, the main character is looking for who murdered his friend’s little girl. He was doing a detective work but he was using African voodoo or juju. That made it an authentic indigenous Nigerian movie. Prior to the stories we see now, I prefer the stories we did in the 1990s, the classics. Like the ‘Living in Bondage’, ‘Rattlesnake’. Those themes carried on until early 2000, when Lovey-dovey stories came in and not the main thing that gravitates the worldwide audeince to our stories, because our stories were very original, before the watering down and now again, the resurgence of our own original stories that are really good. It’s growing in leaps and bounds.

The acting has grown exponentially. Cinemas are different from home videos. For Cinemas, the acting are a lot more subtle. You can’t do theater kind of acting for Cinema because if you over act, it will show. Instead of showing the anger, you feel the anger. You let it come from the inside. The cinematic cameras can catch your very soul. The cameras are intrusive. That’s where the advance came from.

Are there improvements you wish to see that you have not seen?

The writing is very important for any production. There are a lot of improvements because the crocks of every successful production is in the writing. That is what makes an actors work easier or harder. I will also like to see more authentic African writing because the increasingly global village we live in, other cultures are coming in and distracting our children from who we really are. Our movies should bring back our strong values which the West is losing. The integrity of families. The roles of boys and girls play in a society. The roles men and women play in a society and in the family. The most important nation in the whole world is a family. The smallest unit of family. That is what defines a community and defines a nation at large.

We have lost many of our talented actors, veteran actors to ill health, and some have pointed to the lifestyle on movie set as part of the problems, which involves shooting until late hours of the night, eating and other habits. What are your thoughts on this issue?

My mother used to say, ‘Eat well, sleep well, no matter how hard you work, you will never break down.’ By eat well, I mean eat nutritious food, not quantity. Vegetables and fruits are the greatest medicine. The body repairs everything that has been broken when you sleep. So these are very important. The third is the lifestyle. Sometimes, from movie set, after stressing the whole day, to unwind, you go clubbing. Some would drink so much, the body has no time to recover. The younger actors can get away with it because they are still young and strong, their body can recover faster. But that affects older thespians more. Alcohol drains moisture from the blood. The body is starving because it’s not getting enough oxygen to the brain. If this becomes a regular thing, the liver cannot get through the constant poison, the kidney becomes over worked. Bad health sets in. We all know this and it’s up to you as a person to look out for your health. Another thing is to invest in health insurance. Do regular check ups. Acting career is not conventional. It’s not a 9 to 5 job. A typical movie set is about 12 hours. I make sure I eat breakfast because I don’t like to eat while working. It slows my momentum. Sometimes, we depend on food on set, but have something in your bag that you can snack on. Drink more of water. Rest in between. It’s not so easy on movie set here like it is abroad and that why you should take extra care.

From what you are saying, acting career is not that simple as people think?

It is one of the toughest jobs in entertainment industry because it is both Physical, mental and spiritual. You are playing roles that is going to affect other people. You have to do a lot of research into it. I pray before I enter any movie set. For guidance and for discernment in interpreting the roles.

You have worked with both the older actors and the new ones. Do you see more talent in the older generation or in the new generation? Or do you think the new generation is all about ambition and fame?

I have worked with both and there are great talents in the two generations. I have worked with Stan Nze and his professionalism is top notch. He is always early to appointments, so much that it got me ashamed. It all depends on individuals.

Is it true that acting cannot completely pay the bills?

To some extent, that is correct. It is becoming a bit more challenging with the economy and major streaming platforms leaving Nigeria. It is increasingly harder to depend on acting alone. I have other things I am doing on the side.

Is there a kind of work you cannot do?

I cannot do any job that is illegal or immoral. Count me out! I fear God. God has been so good to me that I will not insult him by getting into something bad. I am healthy. I am getting better and better in my career. God has been so good. Besides, I want to get to heaven. That is my ultimate goal. I must make heaven. There is no negotiation there.

You once said that you will act until you 100 years? Or till you are too frail to walk?

I will act until I am about 98 years. I have told God that I will be active and healthy until I am old. Nothing like I am old and can’t walk. I will be active until I sleep and not wake up. I told God I will walk to my death bed and lay down and go peacefully. You get what you ask for and I know God has granted it.

Would you ever give love a chance again?

Once there is life, why not? I realised who my best friend is and my best friend is God. He has been with me every step. So whether I remain single or remarry again, I still have my best friend. I still have my joy, and my peace.

Share