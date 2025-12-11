Kalu Hosts US Gov, Seeks Partnership With Delaware For Gender Reforms

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and the U.S. State of Delaware to advance gender equity, education, healthcare and other social reforms.

Kalu made the appeal while hosting a delegation led by the immediate past Governor of Delaware, Bethany Hall-Long, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.

Speaking during the meeting, Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review emphasised that one of the key priorities before the committee is the Special Reserved Seats for Women Bill, which seeks to guarantee women’s representation in Nigeria’s legislative houses through constitutionally reserved seats.

He noted that the committee is also working on other significant constitutional amendments, including proposals on decentralised policing, enhanced security structures, and full local government autonomy to bring governance closer to citizens.

Kalu expressed confidence that Nigeria and Delaware could jointly develop sustainable programmes that strengthen women’s empowerment, educational opportunities, public health systems, and community development initiatives.

He commended Hall-Long for her interest in understanding Nigeria’s legislative processes, describing her visit as the beginning of a relationship that could mature into a long-term partnership.

Kalu said:

“It is with immense pleasure and honour that I welcome you to the People’s House, Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Your presence here is a bridge between two proud democratic traditions, separated by the Atlantic Ocean but united by shared values of representative governance, public service, and the belief that democracy works best when it works for all.”

He praised Hall-Long’s long public service journey, from the Delaware Legislature to Lieutenant Governor and eventually Governor noting that her leadership has demonstrated “impact over titles” and inspired many.

“Your visit comes at a particularly opportune moment in Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” he added. “As Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, I lead one of the most consequential legislative undertakings of our generation, making our supreme law more responsive to the aspirations of all Nigerians, especially those historically marginalised.”

Earlier in her remarks, Bethany Hall-Long said her visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities with the Deputy Speaker, particularly in areas such as women’s rights, gender inclusion, post-conflict support, and interventions for internally displaced persons, all of which align with her long-standing advocacy work.