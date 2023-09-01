Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima At 57

Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 57th birth anniversary.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, described Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

He said that Nigeria’s Vice President has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of humanity and Nigeria in general.

The statement reads, “I am delighted to congratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday.

“The Vice President has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a Governor, Senator and more as the current Vice President and in various capacities.

“His contributions to nation-building are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“He has consistently demonstrated humility, courage, selflessness and generosity in his pursuits.I urge the Vice President to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life” he said.

Kalu, while wishing Shettima a memorable celebration, prayed that God should grant him many more years in good health.