Kalu Hails Tinubu On UAE’s Visa Ban Lift, Return Of Volkswagen To Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for walking the talk in his efforts to move Nigeria out of the economic doldrums and quagmires.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu during the 2023 electioneering campaigns pledged to restore the glory days of Nigeria.

Subsumed in his Renewed Hope agenda, the president has, no doubt, taken a couple of decisions aimed at bolstering the economic activities of the country.

On an elevated scale, the president on Monday got into talks with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gladly, the diplomatic engagement culminated in the lifting of the visa ban imposed on Nigeria and 19 other African countries in October 2022 by the government of UAE.

Similarly, the development has also given signs of flight resumption by Etihad and Emirates, the two major airlines which on the heels of the visa ban swiftly stopped operations in Nigeria.

Addressing a section of Nigerian professionals in Sydney, Australia during his annual vacation in the appraisal of the first 100 days in office of the current administration and the journey so far, the Deputy Speaker commended the President on his move to restore the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

A statement by Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that the deputy speaker expressed immense joy that the meeting resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers, recalling that the effects of both the ban and the stoppage of the flight operations while it lasted were greatly felt on the economy.

Kalu who noted the historic diplomatic and trade relationships between Nigeria and the UAE expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for taking a proactive approach that saw him going to Abu Dhabi himself to discuss the issues with President Al Nahyan.

The deputy speaker also applauded the president’s efforts at bringing back old multinational corporations such as Volkswagen Motors to Nigeria, noting that the administration is committed to fixing the country for the good of all and sundry.

Kalu however said that the parliament will be scrutinizing the job of the executive arm of government in line with the constitution to prevent any sabotage of the President’s efforts towards national development.

He said: “As a private sector groomed president, the importance of industrialization and increased commerce has been placed in the front burner.

“Attempting to bring Volkswagen back is a step in the right direction especially now that the nation needs more jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

“The road map is clearly spelt out by Mr President and he is following his action plans diligently. Truly, this is the kind of leadership the nation needs at the moment. He is focused. He is deliberate, proactive, and energetic in the pursuit of renewing our hope. Truth be told, there has been fresh air since he emerged.

“The president is getting the job done. He is not just a coach but also a player in the ring to get the job done. We are impressed with what he is doing so far but it will not stop the parliament from scrutinising the works of the executive to prevent anyone around the MDAs from sabotaging his efforts for national development. So, over-sighting them is critical and we will do that. Generally, he has started well”.