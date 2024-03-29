Kalu Hails Tinubu At 72

Chairman of Senate Committee on Privatisation and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary. Kalu, who described Tinubu as bold, courageous and patriotic, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the President to the growth and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

The former governor applauded the political dexterity of the President in building a united and prosperous Nigeria, adding that Tinubu has continually demonstrated leadership in all facets of life.

In a goodwill message, the former governor called on Nigerians to sustain their support for the President in his bid to drive national growth and development. He said: “I join other Nigerians in celebrating President Bola Tinubu as he clocks 72.

“The President has over the years played vital roles in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and beyond. “As a firm advocate of democracy, Tinubu has consistently exhibited exemplary leadership qualities through various platforms.

“The President deserves to be celebrated for giant accomplishments and determined efforts in building a prosperous Nigeria”. Kalu, while praying for a longer life for the President, called on the political class to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government. The former governor wished the President a memorable birthday celebration.