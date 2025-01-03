Kalu Hails Nwifuru For Endorsing ‘Political Son’ As Ebonyi APC Chair

Share

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru for endorsing the second term in office of Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Okoro-Emegha was Kalu’s aide when he was governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007.

Kalu stated this yesterday at Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during his New Year visit to Okoro-Emegha whom he described as his political son. Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said:

“The endorsement is a good development, as OkoroEmegha is a hardworking person. “I did not make the endorsement but the governor, who is working with Okoro-Emegha, did.”

He said his visit to the APC chairman was an annual event, which showed the level of affinity between them.

“I promised him that as long as God gives me the life, I will be visiting him every new year,” Kalu said. Okoro-Emegha, in his response, thanked the former governor for the visit, stating that the bond between them would continue to wax stronger.

He said: “I cannot assess myself, while the governor could not have endorsed me if the press, party faithful and the entire citizens didn’t assess me rightly. “APC has never had it so good because there is no problem within it,” he said.

The party chairman said that he would not relent in his efforts at ensuring that all the political gladiators in the opposition joined APC.

“I will be visiting the members representing Ohaoazara/Onicha/Ivo and Afikpo North/Edda Federal Constituencies in the House of Representatives.

“I will urge them to join APC and let them know the benefits for all us being under one roof. “They have roles to play in complementing the governor’s efforts to uplift the state,” he said.

Okoro-Emegha urged the people of the state to continue supporting the governor and hope for a better 2025.

