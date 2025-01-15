Kalu Hails Nigerian Armed Forces’ Courage, Patriotism

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication to the country’s growth, development, and security.

He specifically commended their sacrifices, courage, and bravery in maintaining national unity and combating internal and external threats.

Kalu’s made this remarks at the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Wednesday in Abuja.

While commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes, he said that the country will not forget their sacrifices and patriotism.

Kalu, who joined top government functionaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio to lay wreaths at the Eagles Square, Abuja on Wednesday to commemorate the occasion also pledged legislative supports for the armed forces to enable them meet effectively the security needs of the country.

He added that the parliament will continue to recognise the efforts and sacrifice of the members of the armed forces.

